May 02, 2017 10:58 AM IST |

May 02, 2017 10:58 AM IST |

Kirloskar Ferrous, Uttam Galva up 3-12% on strong Q4 numbers





Moneycontrol News

Shares of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries and Uttam Galva Steel rose 3.5 percent and 12 percent respectively intraday Tuesday on strong Q4 (January-March) numbers.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has posted 9.9 percent increase in its Q4 net profit at Rs 13.3 crore versus Rs 12.1 crore, in the same period last year.

Total income of the company was up 29.4 percent at Rs 320.1 crore versus Rs 247.4 crore.

The company has recommended the dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share (i.e. 35 percent) for the financial year 2016-2017.

Uttam Galva Steel has turned profitable in Q4 as it has posted a net profit at Rs 138.9 crore versus loss of Rs 671.5 crore.

Its total income was down 48 percent at Rs 899 crore versus Rs 1729 crore.

At 10:54 hrs Kirloskar Ferrous Industries was quoting at Rs 99.50, up 2.10 percent and Uttam Galva Steel was quoting at Rs 32.95, up 6.98 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

