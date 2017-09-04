App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 04, 2017 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KG Denim, D-Link India slip 12% on poor Q1 numbers

KG Denim has reported 90 percent decline in its Q1 net profit at Rs 91 lakh against Rs 9.3 crore in the year ago period.

KG Denim, D-Link India slip 12% on poor Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of KG Denim and D-Link India slipped 12 percent intraday Monday on the back of poor Q1 numbers.

D-Link India has reported loss of Rs 10.5 crore in the quarter ended June 2017 versus profit of Rs 50 lakh in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was down 39 percent at Rs 92 crore.

KG Denim has reported 90 percent decline in its Q1 net profit at Rs 91 lakh against Rs 9.3 crore in the year ago period.

Revenue was down 4 percent at Rs 146 crore and margins was down 850 bps at 5.8 percent.

At 10:54 hrs KG Denim was quoting at Rs 63.40, down Rs 6.55, or 9.36 percent. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 61.50.

D-Link India was quoting at Rs 88.55, down Rs 8.30, or 8.57 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.