KG Denim, D-Link India slip 12% on poor Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of KG Denim and D-Link India slipped 12 percent intraday Monday on the back of poor Q1 numbers.

D-Link India has reported loss of Rs 10.5 crore in the quarter ended June 2017 versus profit of Rs 50 lakh in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was down 39 percent at Rs 92 crore.

KG Denim has reported 90 percent decline in its Q1 net profit at Rs 91 lakh against Rs 9.3 crore in the year ago period.

Revenue was down 4 percent at Rs 146 crore and margins was down 850 bps at 5.8 percent.

At 10:54 hrs KG Denim was quoting at Rs 63.40, down Rs 6.55, or 9.36 percent. It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 61.50.

D-Link India was quoting at Rs 88.55, down Rs 8.30, or 8.57 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil