Kesoram Industries share price slips 10% on big loss in January-March quarter

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Kesoram Industries declined more than 10 percent intraday Tuesday as it has posted a net loss in the quarter ended March 2017.

The company in the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4) has posted net loss at Rs 74.5 crore versus profit of Rs 348.9 crore, reported in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income of the company was down 6.5 percent at Rs 1,103.6 crore versus Rs 1,179.8 crore.

The company operating loss (EBITDA loss) was at Rs 34.8 crore versus loss of Rs 271.2 crore.

At 12:34 hrs Kesoram Industries was quoting at Rs 151.50, down Rs 15.05, or 9.04 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 201.60 and 52-week low Rs 109.70 on 06 October, 2016 and 24 May, 2016, respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 57.19 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 2.65.

