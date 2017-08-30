KEI Industries hits 1-year high on strong Q1 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of KEI Industries touched 52-week high of Rs 262.50, rising 7 percent intraday Wednesday on the back strong numbers declared by the company in the quarter ended June 2017 (Q1FY18).

The company's Q1 net profit has increased by 140 percent at Rs 27.4 crore due to reduction in excise duty.

It had reported net profit of Rs 11.4 crore in the quarter ended Q1FY17.

Revenue was up 38 percent at Rs 823 crore versus Rs 597 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) rose 46 percent at Rs 76 crore and margins was up at 9.7 percent.

The excise duty has reduced by 32 percent to Rs 32 crore from Rs 47 crore.

At 09:36 hrs KEI Industries was quoting at Rs 253, up Rs 7.50, or 3.05 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil