KEC International’s spurt of growth to come from fiscal efficiency, new projects

For KEC International, a turnaround in its fortunes was going to be difficult, given the many operational challenges it faced over the last few years. Its debt, owing to large capital needs, was a millstone around its neck. Only as far back as FY16 the maker of electric power transmission towers was battling slow industry demand, falling order book, pressure on account of interest and other fixed costs.

KEC’s gross receivables increased to Rs 5,902 crore or 247 days of debtors in FY16 as a result of payment and execution delays. It seemed KEC, which generates close to 70 percent of its revenue from transmission and distribution contracts from the government, was out of the game.

Improvement in Working Capital

But 2017 has been a remarkable year for KEC. Its execution picked up and clients released more money for projects. The company has been able to reduce its gross debtors by Rs 547 crore to Rs 5,355 crore in FY17. This along with others measures like control on inventory has resulted in reduction of working capital by about Rs 750 crore.

Savings from working capital along with improvement in profitability (Rs 350 crore cash flow from operation) allowed the company to cut its net debt by Rs 1,331 crore to Rs 1,767 crore. This also led to drastic improvement in debt-to-equity from 2.4 times in FY16 to 1.1 times in FY17.

Moreover, based on the FY16 interest cost (interest divided by debt), the reduction in debt means a post-tax saving of close to Rs 90 crore or Rs 3.4 per share in FY18, which is close to 30 percent of the EPS reported in FY17.

Interestingly, these efficiency gains have just started reflecting. KEC intends to bring down its receivable days further to around 200-180 days and thus cut down on working capital requirements.

The company is pinning hopes on release of retention money stuck in projects based out of Saudi Arabia that accounts for close to 25-28 percent of its outstanding gross receivables.

"KEC is likely to receive retention money, mainly from Saudi Arabia, by achieving commercial closure of projects. KEC has retention money worth Rs 1,800 crore–Rs 2,000 crore while its gross receivables position stood at Rs 5,300 crore as of end FY17. Of this, Saudi Arabia accounted for Rs 1,200 crore," said Chirag Muchhala, who tracks the company at Nirmal Bang.

The company has been able to reduce excess capital employed in the businesses. Compared to FY16, its capital employed in the business has shrunk by close to Rs 800 crore by the end of FY17, which should result in improvement in return ratio in the coming years.

The Street is expecting return on equity to increase to around 23-24 percent by the end of FY19 as against 11.3 percent in FY16.

Strong Revenue Visibility

At a time when the demand is bouncing back, a combination of operating and financial efficiency is going to have a significant impact on earnings. KEC has seen 34 percent rise in its order book during FY17 helped by strong demand growth in domestic and international markets.

The company is now sitting on historically highest order book Rs 12,600 crore, which is about 1.6 times its FY17 revenues. New segments have also started contributing. Railways, which is about 5 percent of the revenue, has seen a 500 percent increase in order book in FY17 to Rs 1500 crore accounting for 12 percent of KEC's order book. KEC has started providing Solar EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) services for large solar PV (photo voltaic) projects developed by private players and roof-top PV solutions for industrial and commercial consumers.

In the cable business, which accounts for 12 percent of revenue, internal restructuring and higher capacity utilization, has resulted in profitability in FY17. KEC is now aiming to improve the product mix, largely getting into copper-based cables for international markets and high-end cables for the domestic transmission market. It has recently bagged a large cabling order from PGCIL for 220 kv lines, which will allow it to further qualify for similar orders. Improvement in product mix and better utilisation are expected to result in better operating margins as against 5-6 percent EBITDA margins that it currently enjoys.

Valuation

KEC has seen a significant surge in its share price with one-year stock return of 87 percent taking its valuations (at current market price of Rs 260) to about 15 times its one-year forward earnings. A large part of this outperformance is led by earnings re-rating and improving risk profile of the business. However, valuation still looks reasonable considering improving cash flows and return ratios and reduction in debt and interest costs.

Company’s current order book provides a strong revenue and earnings visibility. KEC is expected to witness about 20-25 percent earnings growth backed by a strong order book and improvement in margins over the next two years.