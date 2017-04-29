Karnataka Bank may test Rs 190, says Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Nifty closed the week fairly strong and now for the next week, I would think that last couple of days we have had a narrow range. Once that narrow range breaks out, we should be looking at next targets of about 9500. Similarly Bank Nifty closed strong for the week and next target here could be closer to 22800. So, both these indices should be bought on dips."