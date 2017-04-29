Apr 29, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Karnataka Bank may test Rs 190, says Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com feels that Karnataka Bank may test Rs 190.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Nifty closed the week fairly strong and now for the next week, I would think that last couple of days we have had a narrow range. Once that narrow range breaks out, we should be looking at next targets of about 9500. Similarly Bank Nifty closed strong for the week and next target here could be closer to 22800. So, both these indices should be bought on dips."He further added, "In Friday’s session small banks did well, small private banks space seems to be coming out with good results. So, that could lead to further rallies in Karnataka Bank where we are looking for targets of about Rs 190. Federal Bank which moved well on Friday, more rally could be here. This has a target of about Rs 120. Finally in DCB Bank one should look for a target of about Rs 200."