Kamat Hotels, Asian Oilfield up 8-12% as cos turn profitable in Q1FY18

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Kamat Hotels and Asian Oilfield Services rose 8-12 percent intraday Monday as the companies turned profitable in the quarter ended June 2017.

Kamat Hotels has reported net profit of Rs 13 crore in Q1FY18 against a loss of Rs 1.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was down 1 percent at Rs 35.4 crore while EBITDA was at Rs 10.5 crore.

The company's finance cost was at Rs 2.1 crore versus Rs 9.9 crore due one time settlement with the bank.

Asian Oilfield Services has turned profitable as it has reported net profit at Rs 10.9 crore in Q1FY18 versus loss of Rs 6.1 crore, in a year ago period.

The company's revenue was at Rs 51 crore and EBITDA was at Rs 12.2 crore.

At 10:39 hrs Asian Oilfield Services was quoting at Rs 205.50, up 5.03 percent and Kamat Hotels (India) was quoting at Rs 99.20, up 12.98 percent; it has touched a 52-week high of Rs 101.10 on the BSE.

