you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 29, 2017 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kamat Hotels @ 1-yr high on Canara Bank approval for one-time settlement

The company has opted OTS because it has been facing cash flow mismatch due to which the debt has become a non-performing asset.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Kamat Hotels touched 52-week high of Rs 68.60, rising more than 9 percent intraday Tuesday as it has received Canara Bank approval for one-time settlement.

"The company has received an approval from Canara Bank approving the one time settlement proposal (OTS), as per company release.

The company has opted OTS because it has been facing cash flow mismatch due to which the debt has become a non-performing asset.

The repayment under OTS will be completed in two installments which shall be paid latest by 1st week of October, 2017.

kamat

At 11:36 hrs Kamat Hotels (India) was quoting at Rs 66.90, up Rs 4.05, or 6.44 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

