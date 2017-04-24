Kakatiya Cement gains 20%, locked in upper circuit

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Kakatiya Cement were locked in upper circuit on Monday after it soared nearly 20 percent.

The stock witnessed huge trading volumes against its five-day and thirty-day averages.

It was trading with volumes of 212,326 shares, compared to its five day average of 12,651 shares, an increase of 1,578.31 percent.

It was trading with volumes of 212,326 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 9,306 shares, an increase of 2,181.64 percent.

With the upsurge, the company’s overall market capitalisation stood at Rs 313.75 crore.

The stock has moved upwards a lot over the recent past. In the past one month, it gained over 25 percent, while its three-day gain was also above 25 percent.

At 14:26 hrs Kakatiya Cements was quoting at Rs 403.60, up Rs 67.25, or 19.99 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 403.60 and an intraday low of Rs 339.00.