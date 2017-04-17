App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 17, 2017 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jyothy Labs surges 16% on reports of deadline extension to Henkel to buy stake

According to a report in The Economic Times, the deadline for Henkel to exercise its option to buy the stake in Jyothy may be extended to November. This is due to German firm’s intent to take 50 percent ownership in it, the report added.

Jyothy Labs surges 16% on reports of deadline extension to Henkel to buy stake

Moneycontrol News

Jyothy Laboratories added nearly 16 percent intraday on Monday as investors turned bullish on buzz of Henkel seeking more time to buy stake in the firm.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the deadline for Henkel to exercise its option to buy the stake in Jyothy may be extended to November. This is due to German firm’s intent to take 50 percent ownership in it, the report added.

"The period for exercise of option by Henkel is up to October 31, 2017 and the news stating that the period of exercise of option may be extended to November is incorrect. Similarly, the said option available to Henkel is up to 26 percent of equity share capital of the company and hence the news that Henkel is keen to take at least 50 percent ownership in Jyothy Laboratories is speculative," Jyothy Laboratories said in filing to the exchanges.

At the day’s close, Jyothy Laboratories was quoting at Rs 400.00, up Rs 30.65, or 8.30 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 427.00.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jyothy Laboratories

