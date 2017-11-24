App
Nov 24, 2017 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jwalamukhi Investment sells 12.11 lakh shares of AIA Engineering

On November 23, 2017 Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 12,11,932 shares of AIA Engineering.

On November 23, 2017 Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 6,00,000 shares of AIA Engineering at Rs 1,446.02 on the BSE and sold 6,11,932 shares at Rs 1,446.07 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.09 percent or Rs 1.35 at Rs 1,441.30.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,641.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,188.50 on 31 March, 2017 and 23 November, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.17 percent below its 52-week high and 21.27 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 13,594.39 crore.

