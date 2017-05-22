App
May 22, 2017 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Just Dial slips 4% on poor Q4 numbers

The company has registered 37 percent fall in its Q4FY17 net profit at Rs 25.4 crore versus Rs 40.3 crore, in a year ago period.

Just Dial slips 4% on poor Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Just Dial share price declined 4.8 percent intraday Monday on the back of poor Q4 numbers.

The company has registered 37 percent fall in its Q4FY17 net profit at Rs 25.4 crore versus Rs 40.3 crore, in a year ago period.

Operating profit of the company (EBITDA) shed 9.8 percent at Rs 32.2 crore and EBITDA margin fell 310 bps at 17.7 percent.

Meanwhile, total income rose 5.9 percent at Rs 181.7 crore against Rs 171.6 crore.

The company has not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

At 11:08 hrs Just Dial was quoting at Rs 487, down Rs 22.40, or 4.40 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

