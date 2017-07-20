Just Dial rises 5% ahead of board meeting to consider buyback

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Just Dial rose 5 percent intraday Thursday as the company will consider buyback of its equity shares.

The meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on July 24, to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2017.

In the said meeting the board will also consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.

At 09:23 hrs Just Dial was quoting at Rs 368.00, up Rs 13.55, or 3.82 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 619.45 and 52-week low Rs 318.20 on 17 March, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Posted by Rakesh Patil