May 24, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life Sciences rises 12% on 14-fold increase in Q4 net profit

The company's EBITDA was up 4.1 percent at Rs 305 crore and EBITDA margin was at 19.1 percent.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences gained 12 percent intraday Wednesday as it has reported 14-fold increase in its March quarter numbers.

The company has reported Q4FY17 consolidated net profit at Rs 149 crore against profit of Rs 10.9 crore, in the same period last fiscal.

Revenue of the company rose 8 percent at Rs 1,641.4 crore versus Rs 1,515.8 crore.

The company's EBITDA was up 4.1 percent at Rs 305 crore and EBITDA margin was at 19.1 percent.

The other income of the company was up at Rs 10.5 crore versus Rs 2.2 crore.

The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Re 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2017.

At 12:02 hrs Jubilant Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 749.40, up Rs 71.15, or 10.49 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

