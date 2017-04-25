App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 25, 2017 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life Sciences gains 5% on USFDA approval for hypertension drug

This is second approval that company has received from the USFDA during the current financial year.

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Jubilant Life Sciences added 5.7 percent intraday Tuesday on USFDA approval for Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets.

The company has received Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) final approval for Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets, 5mg, 20 mg and 40 mg, the generic version of Benicar of Daiichi Sankyo, which is used for treatment of hypertension.

This is second approval that company has received from the USFDA during the current financial year.

As on December 2016, the company had a total of 73 ANDAs for oral solids filed in the US, out of which 49 have been approved.

At 11:01 hrs Jubilant Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 829.70, up Rs 39.50, or 5 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jubilant Life Sciences

