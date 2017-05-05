App
May 05, 2017 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life gains 1%, to acquire radiopharmacy biz of Triad Isotopes

The sais acquisition will be funded through Jubilant Pharma’s internal accruals.

Jubilant Life gains 1%, to acquire radiopharmacy biz of Triad Isotopes

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences gained 1.6 percent intraday Friday as it is going to acquire the radiopharmacy business of Triad Isotopes.

"Jubilant Pharma, a material wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences, through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, has signed an asset purchase agreement with Triad Isotopes Inc. and its parent, Isotope Holdings, Inc. to acquire substantially all of the assets which comprise the radiopharmacy business of Triad," as per company release.

"The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including contract, regulatory and other approvals. The sais acquisition will be funded through Jubilant Pharma’s internal accruals," it added.

The acquisition will facilitate Jubilant forward integrate in the radiopharmaceutical business, thereby helping it better directly serve healthcare providers and their patients with high quality radiopharmaceutical products.

Triad recorded revenues in excess of USD 225 million in CY2016 with positive EBITDA and operates the second largest radiopharmacy network in the US.

At 09:25 hrs Jubilant Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 741.50, up Rs 7.10, or 0.97 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

