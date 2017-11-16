App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 16, 2017 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Foodworks hits 52-week high as Citi recommends buy, sees 28% upside

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Jubilant Foodworks, the master franchise for Domino's Pizza in India, gained nearly 2 percent intraday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,750 as analysts remain positive on the stock.

While retaining a buy call on Jubilant Foodworks with a target price of Rs 1,775 per share, Deutsche Bank said market checks indicated Domino's has implemented price hike of average 6 percent after GST.

Price hike will mitigate potential margin headwind due to impact of stranded taxes, it added.

related news

The research house said Jubilant Foodworks remains its top pick in consumer discretionary. Revenue growth and higher cost savings in second half of FY18 may drive consensus earnings upgrades, it feels.

CLSA also has a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 2,200 per share after Domino's has effectively passed on the entire GST impact instantly.

It feels price changes vary across portfolio are implying 11 percent drop in end-prices and should help volume growth.

Meanwhile, last week, the operator of Dominos Pizza and Dunkin Donuts chains in India reported over two-fold jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 48.47 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 21.56 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Jubilant FoodWorks said in a regulatory filing.

Net sales during the quarter grew 9.17 percent to Rs 726.63 crore as against Rs 665.54 crore in the year ago period.

"We made good progress towards our goals during the quarter in both Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts. The performance strengthens our conviction in the strategy for growth unveiled earlier in the year, and reinforces our belief in the potential for the JFL business in the time ahead," Jubilant FoodWorks Chairman Shyam S Bhartia had said.

The Domino's same-store-sales growth for the quarter stood at 5.5 percent against 6.5 percent in previous quarter and 4.2 percent in year-ago.

At 10:48 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,736.10, up Rs 18.75, or 1.09 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jubilant Foodworks

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.