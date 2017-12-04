App
Dec 04, 2017 09:48 AM IST

JSW Energy up 2% as secures PPA of 208 MW

This PPA consists 176MW PPA with Haryana Power Purchase Centre to be supplied from the Karcham Wangtoo Hydro Electric Project of Himachal Baspa Power Company, a 100 percent subsidiary of the company.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of JSW Energy rose 2.2 percent intraday Monday as it has secured (power purchase agreements) PPAs aggregating to 208 MW.

And 32MW under group captive scheme to be supplied from the Ratnagiri plant of the company.

With this, the long term PPA proportion of the company on a consolidated basis has increased from 64.6 percent at end of Q2FY18 to 69.3 percent currently.

At 09:42 hrs JSW Energy was quoting at Rs 85.20, up Rs 1.45, or 1.73 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 89.25 and 52-week low Rs 54.70 on 01 December, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.76 percent below its 52-week high and 55.39 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

