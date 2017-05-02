JSW Energy tanks 8% as weak demand and high coal prices hit Q4 profits

Moneycontrol News

JSW Energy share price lost nearly 8 percent intraday Tuesday after disappointing set of earnings reported for January-March quarter.

Profit on consolidated basis fell 91.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 24.8 crore and revenue plunged 29.2 percent to Rs 1,862.1 crore in the quarter ended March 2017.

Weak performance was largely due to Vijaynagar plant facing weak demand amid lower tariffs and higher international coal prices and company has been unable to tie any long term power purchase agreement with Karnataka; and Ratnagiri plant was shut down for approximately 3 months due to turbine issue, Deutsche Bank said in its note. Company's profit in FY17 slipped 54 percent.

Power generation during the quarter was down 31 percent to 4,064 MUs as Ratnagiri plant operated at 47 percent (against 92 percent in previous year) due to shutdown of one unit (300MW) and Vijayanagar plant's plant load factor was at 77 percent (against 99 percent in previous year) due to weak merchant demand amid lower tariffs.

Even its merchant volume for Q4 and FY17 dropped 44 percent and 53 percent, respectively which contributed 26 percent to total volume of FY17.

Operating profit on consolidated basis declined 45.5 percent to Rs 587 crore and margin contracted by 940 basis points to 31.5 percent compared with same quarter last fiscal.

While having a hold call on the stock with target price at Rs 67, Deutsche said valuations looked fair at 11.5x P/E and 1.2x FY18 price-to-book for a 10.5 percent return on equity.

Key downside risks could be lack of long term power purchase agreement for Vijaynagar, going overboard on acquisitions by leveraging, higher coal prices, forex volatility and prolonged demand weakness while upside risks could be attractive value acquisitions, reduction in coal prices and strong demand recovery.

Motilal Oswal also said the near-to-medium term earnings outlook was clouded due to open merchant capacities and over-supplied power market.

However, with a healthy balance sheet and strong free cash flow generation from contracted capacities, JSW Energy is one of the best placed companies to benefit as the electricity market balances, it believes. At current valuations the open merchant capacities are available at significant discount to replacement cost, it feels.

Hence, the research house has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 73.

At 12:38 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 62.60, down Rs 4.45, or 6.64 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar