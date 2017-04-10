App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 06, 2017 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSPL gains 5% on record production & sales in FY17

The company's FY 2016-17 production and sales was over 4.8 million tonne.

JSPL gains 5% on record production & sales in FY17

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) added 5 percent intraday Thursday as the company has recorded highest ever production and sales in FY17.

The company's FY 2016-17 production and sales was over 4.8 million tonne.

The Oman subsidiary, Jindal Shadeed Oman, clocked highest ever production and sales, by recording an over 20 percent rise in production and over 17 percent rise in sales.

The subsidiary has produced over 1.33 million tonnes of steel and recorded sales of over 1.31 million tonnes during FY 2016-17.

The company's consolidated Q4 FY16-17 steel production was at 1.3 million tonne, growth of 12.3 percent and consolidated steel sales was at 1.34 million tonne, records 11.2 percent rise, on quarter-on-quarter basis.

At 09:44 hrs Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 130.40, up Rs 6.10, or 4.91 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jindal Shadeed Oman #Jindal Steel & Power #production #sales

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.