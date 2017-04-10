JSPL gains 5% on record production & sales in FY17

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) added 5 percent intraday Thursday as the company has recorded highest ever production and sales in FY17.

The company's FY 2016-17 production and sales was over 4.8 million tonne.

The Oman subsidiary, Jindal Shadeed Oman, clocked highest ever production and sales, by recording an over 20 percent rise in production and over 17 percent rise in sales.

The subsidiary has produced over 1.33 million tonnes of steel and recorded sales of over 1.31 million tonnes during FY 2016-17.

The company's consolidated Q4 FY16-17 steel production was at 1.3 million tonne, growth of 12.3 percent and consolidated steel sales was at 1.34 million tonne, records 11.2 percent rise, on quarter-on-quarter basis.

At 09:44 hrs Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 130.40, up Rs 6.10, or 4.91 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil