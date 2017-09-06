App
Sep 06, 2017 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JPMorgan upgrades Kotak Mahindra Bank, ups target on hopes of strong growth

The brokerage firm also increased target price of the stock to Rs 1,100 from Rs 875.

Moneycontrol News

JP Morgan upgraded Kotak Mahindra Bank to overweight as it feels the private sector lender is well positioned for strong growth in coming quarters.

Subsidiaries provide diversified exposure to high growth segments, the research house believes.

The brokerage firm also increased target price of the stock to Rs 1,100 from Rs 875.

