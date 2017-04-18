JPMorgan raises target on Kotak Mahindra Bank, expects sharp earnings bounceback

Moneycontrol News

While maintaining neutral rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank, JPMorgan has raised target price by 17 percent to Rs 875, mainly on higher implied price-to-book value.

"We are factoring in a fully leveraged return on equity for valuation, implicitly assuming that the excess capital will be utilised on a normalised basis. We are looking through the depressed near-term return on equity as we believe that the fortress balance sheet and high capital ratios is a strength in the current environment," it reasons.

Effective use of the capital will be a factor in the long-term, but not for the next 2-3 years, according to the research house.

The brokerage house says, "Kotak Bank's exceptional performance on asset quality and strong capital position gives it a major competitive edge at this point in the cycle. The stock is reflecting that and has started to reverse its CY16 underperformance (around 10 percent) versus NSE BANK index."

It thinks this is an opportune time to leverage this advantage and M&A would be an attractive option. A bank merger makes strategic sense, notwithstanding the potential integration risks, while portfolio acquisitions would be more immediately accretive, it feels.

The research firm says long term investors should stay in the stock though valuations could weigh on near-term performance.

It expects a sharp earnings bounceback from FY18.

"We forecast around 31 percent and 25 percent EPS growth for FY18/FY19, with cost-income and credit costs driving return on asset improvement. Loan growth is expected to bounce back to around 20 percent off a low base, but would still lag peers," it explains.