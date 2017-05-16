JPMorgan initiates coverage on TVS Motor Co with target of Rs 590

Moneycontrol News

TVS Motor caught the investors’ eye on Tuesday after JPMorgan initiated coverage on the stock. The shares traded over 2 percent higher intraday.

Leading global research firm, JPMorgan initiated coverage on the stock with an overweight rating and a target price of Rs 590.

“Earnings growth for the company, in our view, will be higher than peers led by volumes, portfolio premiumization and margin expansion,” it said in its report.

The brokerage estimates significant upside risk if the management’s medium-term target of 10 percent margins are met.

JPMorgan highlighted that the right portfolio mix will help the company post above-industry volume growth.

“Domestic two-wheeler industry will likely see 8-9 percent growth over the next two years led by scooters / premium bikes. TVS’s domestic portfolio is skewed to scooters (33 percent of volume) led by Jupiter,” it said in its report.

Furthermore, its scooter business’ profitability is the key, it believes. Volume growth can drive savings in employee/marketing spends, which are 100/400 bps above industry average.

“Additionally, as the mix of executive/premium bikes grows, we expect profitability to improve at the margin. We model margin expansion from 7.5 percent in FY17 to 9.5 percent by FY19 vs. management target of 10 percent.”

Rationale

With franchise products under its belt now, TVS’ domestic 2W market share will improve further (+230bps over the past 3Y).The key risks to the stock include increased competitive intensity impacting volumes and market share, pricing power and marketing spends.