JM Financial hits fresh 52-week high as Q4 net profit rose 32%

Moneycontrol News

JM Financial rose as much as 6.3 percent in morning trade on Wednesday to hit its fresh 52-week high of Rs 124.80 on the BSE, after the company posted a 32.63 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended March 31, on buoyant fund-based business.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 113.74 crore in the previous quarter of last fiscal.

At 10:00 am; JM Financial was trading 3.2 percent higher at Rs 121.10 on the BSE.

Consolidated income rose 40 percent to Rs 2,359.26 crore from Rs 1,684.66 crore a year ago, the company said in a release.

The Earnings per share and Diluted Earnings per share, for the twelve months ended March 31, 2017 is Rs. 5.93 and Rs. 5.89 respectively.

“The Indian economy looks promising with the government moving ahead to implement GST and a special push on housing and infrastructure spend,” Vishal Kampani, Managing Director, JM Financial Group.

“The Group’s fund based business showed good traction across real estate, corporate and capital markets lending. We achieved an important milestone wherein we crossed Rs.10,000 crore of loan book with almost nil Net NPAs,” he said.