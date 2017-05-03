App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JM Financial hits fresh 52-week high as Q4 net profit rose 32%

JM Financial posted a 32.63 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended March 31, on buoyant fund-based business.

JM Financial hits fresh 52-week high as Q4 net profit rose 32%

Moneycontrol News

JM Financial rose as much as 6.3 percent in morning trade on Wednesday to hit its fresh 52-week high of Rs 124.80 on the BSE, after the company posted a 32.63 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended March 31, on buoyant fund-based business.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 113.74 crore in the previous quarter of last fiscal.

At 10:00 am; JM Financial was trading 3.2 percent higher at Rs 121.10 on the BSE.

Consolidated income rose 40 percent to Rs 2,359.26 crore from Rs 1,684.66 crore a year ago, the company said in a release.

The Earnings per share and Diluted Earnings per share, for the twelve months ended March 31, 2017 is Rs. 5.93 and Rs. 5.89 respectively.

“The Indian economy looks promising with the government moving ahead to implement GST and a special push on housing and infrastructure spend,” Vishal Kampani, Managing Director, JM Financial Group.

“The Group’s fund based business showed good traction across real estate, corporate and capital markets lending. We achieved an important milestone wherein we crossed Rs.10,000 crore of loan book with almost nil Net NPAs,” he said.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #JM Finanacial

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.