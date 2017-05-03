JLR US sales jump 35% in April; Morgan Stanley remains overweight on Tata Motors

Moneycontrol News

The luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover has reported a solid growth of 35 percent in US sales during April against 19 percent growth in March.

The subsidiary of Tata Motors during the month sold 8,441 units in the US against 6,275 units sold in same month last year, driven by stellar performance by Jaguar.

Jaguar sales shot up 197 percent at 3,230 units while Land Rover sales grew by 0.4 percent to 5,211 units compared with corresponding month last year.

With retaining overweight rating on Tata Motors, Morgan Stanley said as New Discovery ramp up is yet to start, Land Rover sales growth could improve in coming months.

Product mix for the month was strong as Range Rover and Range Rover Sport posted 9 percent and 26 percent YoY growth, respectively, in April.

Incentives, while still up 42 percent YoY, came down 27 percent MoM to USD 2578 per unit on a volume weighted basis for JLR, driven by reduction in discounts in F Pace, RR and RR Sport, the brokerage house said.

At 10:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 451.25, down Rs 0.40, or 0.09 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar