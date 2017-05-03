App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JLR US sales jump 35% in April; Morgan Stanley remains overweight on Tata Motors

Jaguar sales shot up 197 percent at 3,230 units while Land Rover sales grew by 0.4 percent to 5,211 units compared with corresponding month last year.

JLR US sales jump 35% in April; Morgan Stanley remains overweight on Tata Motors

Moneycontrol News

The luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover has reported a solid growth of 35 percent in US sales during April against 19 percent growth in March.

The subsidiary of Tata Motors during the month sold 8,441 units in the US against 6,275 units sold in same month last year, driven by stellar performance by Jaguar.

Jaguar sales shot up 197 percent at 3,230 units while Land Rover sales grew by 0.4 percent to 5,211 units compared with corresponding month last year.

With retaining overweight rating on Tata Motors, Morgan Stanley said as New Discovery ramp up is yet to start, Land Rover sales growth could improve in coming months.

Product mix for the month was strong as Range Rover and Range Rover Sport posted 9 percent and 26 percent YoY growth, respectively, in April.

Incentives, while still up 42 percent YoY, came down 27 percent MoM to USD 2578 per unit on a volume weighted basis for JLR, driven by reduction in discounts in F Pace, RR and RR Sport, the brokerage house said.

At 10:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 451.25, down Rs 0.40, or 0.09 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Jaguar Land Rover #JLR #Stocks Views #Tata Motors

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.