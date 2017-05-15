App
May 15, 2017 10:02 AM IST

JK Cement hits 1-yr high on strong Q4 numbers, to raise fund of Rs 500cr

The company's EBITDA rose 15.5 percent at Rs 227.4 crore and EBITDA margin was at 21.4 percent.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of JK Cement touched 52-week high of Rs 1194.20, gains 11.4 percent intraday Monday on the back of strong Q4 numbers.

The company's Q4FY17 (Jan-March) net profit increased by 30.4 percent at Rs 91.4 crore versus Rs 70.1 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 10.5 percent at Rs 1,241.3 crore versus Rs 1,123.1 crore.

The company's EBITDA rose 15.5 percent at Rs 227.4 crore and EBITDA margin was at 21.4 percent.

The company in its board meeting held on May 13, has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for the financial year ended on 31.03.2017, subject to the approval of members in ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The board has also decided to raise fund by issue of secured / irredeemable non-convertible debentures in one of more series/tranches on private placement basis for an amount upto Rs 500 crore at an interest rate that will be determined by the prevailing money market conditions at the time of borrowing subject to the approval of the shareholders.

And decided to expand the wall putty production capacity from existing 2 lakh MT per annum to 4 Lakhs MT per annum at J.K.White, Katni.

At 09:58 hrs J. K. Cement was quoting at Rs 1,135.70, up Rs 63.90, or 5.96 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

