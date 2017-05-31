Jindal Poly Films spikes 17% on buzz of acquisition in Europe

Jindal Poly Films shares surged more than 17 percent intraday Wednesday on a media report indicated that the company is in talks for acquisition in Europe.

"India's largest polyester-based packaging film company Jindal Poly Films is in advanced negotiations to acquire the European operations of DuPont Teijin Films (DTF) for Rs 2,000 crore (USD 300 million)," The Economic Times report said.

DTF is an equal joint venture between the two leading chemicals companies.

In its clarification note to exchanges, the company said the company is continuously making efforts for accretion in the value added speciality films business and hold discussions from time to time with various market intermediaries in this respect.

However, at this stage there is no definitive agreement signed with anyone, it added.

At 14:45 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 403.15, up Rs 56.45, or 16.28 percent on the BSE.