Jhaveri Trading sells 7.53 lakh shares of GSS Infotech

On June 19, 2017 Marfatia Commodities sold 98,000 shares of GSS Infotech at Rs 25.65 on the BSE and sold 1,21,000 shares at Rs 25.56 on the NSE.

However, Jhaveri Trading and Investment sold 4,48,667 shares at Rs 27.75 on the NSE and sold 3,05,061 shares at Rs 27.75 on the BSE.

On Monday, GSS Infotech ended at Rs 25.50, down Rs 1.95, or 7.10 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 38.40 and 52-week low Rs 21.05 on 25 October, 2016 and 09 June, 2017, respectively.