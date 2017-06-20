App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 20, 2017 07:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jhaveri Trading sells 7.53 lakh shares of GSS Infotech

Jhaveri Trading sells 7.53 lakh shares of GSS Infotech

On June 19, 2017 Marfatia Commodities sold 98,000 shares of GSS Infotech at Rs 25.65 on the BSE and sold 1,21,000 shares at Rs 25.56 on the NSE.

However, Jhaveri Trading and Investment sold 4,48,667 shares at Rs 27.75 on the NSE and sold 3,05,061 shares at Rs 27.75 on the BSE.

On Monday, GSS Infotech ended at Rs 25.50, down Rs 1.95, or 7.10 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 38.40 and 52-week low Rs 21.05 on 25 October, 2016 and 09 June, 2017, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #GSS Infotech

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.