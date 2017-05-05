Airline stocks gain 4-9% as oil sinks to 5-month low

Moneycontrol News

The airline stocks including SpiceJet, Interglobe Aviation and Jet Airways are flying high in the range of 4-9 percent intraday Friday as oil prices dropped to 5 months low.

The oil prices trading near five-month lows on Friday after a 5 percent fall in the previous session on concerns over rising US supply.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell below USD 46, while the Brent breached USD 49 mark.

On celebration of 24th Anniversary Jet Airways is offering 24 percent discount on base fare on all bookings on Friday.

The discount rates will be valid only for individual bookings for travel on direct flights in domestic and international network.

The said offer can’t be combined with any other offer/promotion.

The said offer is applicable on one way and return journey on flights operated by Jet Airways on the tickets purchased on May 5, 2017 and travel must commence on or after June 16, 2017.

Interglobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 1,142.30, up 3.09 percent, SpiceJet was up 6.9 percent at Rs 120.20 and Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 551.60, up 5.46 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil