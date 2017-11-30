App
Nov 30, 2017
Nov 30, 2017 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jefferies sees 50-80% haircuts across stressed loans for major banks

It also highlighted that 10% higher hair cut implies a further 5-12% decline in book value per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet last week cleared the Ordinance for making changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The Ordinance for amending the bankruptcy code will be presented in the winter session of Parliament and will be tabled for approval in 6 months.

The IBC is likely to help in streamlining the process of selecting buyers for stressed assets. The number of cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is rising and a 14-member panel was set up to identify and suggest ways to address issues faced in implementation of the law.

The code is aimed at preventing promoters who are wilful defaulters or have a history of fraud from buying companies cheap. But according to a news report, the amendment should not be seen as a blanket ban on promoters of companies who have been on banks’ non-performing account (NPA) list.

With these steps, banks are staring at resolution of their NPA mess, but likely to force them to take haircuts going forward.

Global research firm Jefferies sees 50% haircut across the stressed loans for SBI, ICICI & Axis Bank. Meanwhile, it sees 80% haircut across the stressed loans for PNB & Bank of Baroda.

Further, it also highlighted that 10% higher hair cut implies a further 5-12% decline in book value per share.

