Jeera to trade in 19115-19925: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 19115-19925.

Jeera prices gained on expectation of rising exports demand at the spot market.

Moreover, the arrivals have been lower during the first 25 days of current month compared to last month same period too fuelled the uptrend.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 18 tonnes to 1123 tonnes.

BUY JEERA JUN 2017 @ 19500 SL 19380 TGT 19640-19850.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.