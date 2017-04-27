Jeera to trade in 18950-19640: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18950-19640.

Jeera ended with losses on lower domestic and exports demand at the spot market.

Furthermore, ample stocks position following higher supplies from major growing regions in Gujarat and Rajasthan too fuelled the downtrend.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 357 tonnes to 1293 tonnes.

BUY JEERA MAY 2017 @ 19180 SL 19000 TGT 19320-19450.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.