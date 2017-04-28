Jeera to trade in 18875-19405: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18875-19405.

Jeera prices dropped on profit booking after prices gained recently amid rising exports demand at the spot market.

The arrivals have been lower during the first half of current month compared to second half of last month.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 188 tonnes to 1105 tonnes.

BUY JEERA MAY 2017 @ 19050 SL 18950 TGT 19220-19350.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.