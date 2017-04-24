Jeera to trade in 18775-19575: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18775-19575.

Jeera prices ended with losses tracking weakness in spot demand on profit booking.

However downside seen limited amid lower production estimates by Gujarat Agriculture Department in its 3rd advance estimates for 2016/17.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 15 tonnes to 909 tonnes.

SELL JEERA MAY 2017 @ 19250 SL 19380 TGT 19120-19000.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.