Apr 11, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apr 11, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeera to trade in 18770-19510: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices gained in the wake of reports of fall in output in both Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Jeera to trade in 18770-19510: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18770-19510.

Jeera prices gained in the wake of reports of fall in output in both Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Daily jeera arrivals have been rising in the markets of Gujarat.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 189 tonnes to 828 tonnes.

BUY JEERA MAY 2017 @ 19050 SL 18900 TGT 19180-19350.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Jeera

