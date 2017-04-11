Jeera to trade in 18770-19510: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18770-19510.

Jeera prices gained in the wake of reports of fall in output in both Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Daily jeera arrivals have been rising in the markets of Gujarat.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 189 tonnes to 828 tonnes.

BUY JEERA MAY 2017 @ 19050 SL 18900 TGT 19180-19350.NCDEX.

