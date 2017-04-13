Jeera to trade in 18730-19730: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18730-19730.

Jeera dropped on profit booking after prices gained due to expectation of good demand for exports coupled with lower than expected supplies.

The arrivals have been lower during the second half of current month compared to last month same period while the demand have increased.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 159 tonnes to 834 tonnes.

BUY JEERA MAY 2017 @ 19100 SL 18980 TGT 19320-19500.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.