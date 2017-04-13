App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 13, 2017 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeera to trade in 18730-19730: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera dropped on profit booking after prices gained due to expectation of good demand for exports coupled with lower than expected supplies.

Jeera to trade in 18730-19730: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18730-19730.

Jeera dropped on profit booking after prices gained due to expectation of good demand for exports coupled with lower than expected supplies.

The arrivals have been lower during the second half of current month compared to last month same period while the demand have increased.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 159 tonnes to 834 tonnes.

BUY JEERA MAY 2017 @ 19100 SL 18980 TGT 19320-19500.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Jeera

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.