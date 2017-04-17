Jeera to trade in 18720-19400: Achiievers Equities

Jeera trading range for the day is 18720-19400.

Jeera dropped amid lower domestic as well as exports demand at the spot market.

The arrivals have been lower during the second half of current month compared to last month same period while the demand have increased.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 6 tonnes to 840 tonnes.

BUY JEERA MAY 2017 @ 19100 SL 18980 TGT 19320-19500.NCDEX

