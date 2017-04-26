Jeera to trade in 18620-19860: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices ended with gains on rising exports demand at the spot market.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera
Jeera trading range for the day is 18620-19860.
Gujarat Agriculture Department in its 3rd advance estimates for 2016/17 has revised down the production estimates to 2.12 lt.
NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 33 tonnes to 936 tonnes.BUY JEERA MAY 2017 @ 19350 SL 19200 TGT 19480-19650.NCDEX.
