Jeera to trade in 18620-19860: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18620-19860.

Jeera prices ended with gains on rising exports demand at the spot market.

Gujarat Agriculture Department in its 3rd advance estimates for 2016/17 has revised down the production estimates to 2.12 lt.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 33 tonnes to 936 tonnes.

BUY JEERA MAY 2017 @ 19350 SL 19200 TGT 19480-19650.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.