Jeera to trade in 18605-19445: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18605-19445.

Jeera prices gained because of poor arrivals due to fag end of the season and depleted stocks.

Lower stocks in the production centers due to fall in production and low carryover stocks also supporting prices.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 21 tonnes to 1217 tonnes.

BUY JEERA JUL 2017 @ 18850 SL 18700 TGT 18980-19150.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.