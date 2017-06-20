Jeera to trade in 18480-19320: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18480-19320.

Jeera prices ended with gains on anticipation of good physical demand.

There is good physical and exports demand while the stocks in the Exchange warehouse are diminishing.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 9 tonnes to 1238 tonnes.

BUY JEERA JUL 2017 @ 18600 SL 18400 TGT 18780-18950.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.