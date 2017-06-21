Jeera to trade in 18430-19260: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18430-19260.

Jeera ended with losses on profit booking after prices gained on good physical demand and reports of less carryover stocks.

Output of jeera in Gujarat during 2016-17 is estimated lower at 212,000 ton due to fall in acreage, Gujarat Agriculture ministry data showed.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 9 tonnes to 1208 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUL 2017 @ 18850 SL 18980 TGT 18720-18550.NCDEX.

