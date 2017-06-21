Jun 21, 2017 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jeera to trade in 18430-19260: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera ended with losses on profit booking after prices gained on good physical demand and reports of less carryover stocks.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera
Jeera trading range for the day is 18430-19260.
Jeera ended with losses on profit booking after prices gained on good physical demand and reports of less carryover stocks.
Output of jeera in Gujarat during 2016-17 is estimated lower at 212,000 ton due to fall in acreage, Gujarat Agriculture ministry data showed.
NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 9 tonnes to 1208 tonnes.SELL JEERA JUL 2017 @ 18850 SL 18980 TGT 18720-18550.NCDEX.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.