Jeera to trade in 18425-19505: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18425-19505.

Jeera prices ended with losses on profit booking amid slowdown in buying activities due to higher prices.

There are expectations that jeera production in current season may decrease slightly from last year as against earlier expectations of higher crop.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 6 tonnes to 903 tonnes.

SELL JEERA MAY 2017 @ 19050 SL 19200 TGT 18900-18780.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.