Jeera to trade in 18415-20255: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18415-20255.

Jeera dropped on lower domestic and exports demand at the spot market.

Furthermore, ample stocks position following higher supplies from major growing regions in Gujarat and Rajasthan also weighed.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 159 tonnes to 1282 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 19200 SL 19350 TGT 19080-18980.NCDEX.

