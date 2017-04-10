Jeera to trade in 18365-20005: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera dropped on profit booking after prices gained on a lower output forecast and strong demand from overseas buyers.
Jeera trading range for the day is 18365-20005
Furthermore, ample stocks position following higher supplies from the producing belt too fuelled the downtrend.
NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 93 tonnes to 639 tonnes.
