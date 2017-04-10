Jeera to trade in 18365-20005: Achiievers Equities

Jeera trading range for the day is 18365-20005

Jeera dropped on profit booking after prices gained on a lower output forecast and strong demand from overseas buyers.

Furthermore, ample stocks position following higher supplies from the producing belt too fuelled the downtrend.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 93 tonnes to 639 tonnes.

SELL JEERA MAY 2017 @ 19200 SL 19350 TGT 19050-18950.NCDEX

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.