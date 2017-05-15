Jeera to trade in 18315-18835: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18315-18835.

Jeera prices dropped tracking weakness in spot demand as supplies are expected to improve in the major physical market.

Sources estimate India’s jeera crop output will be around 2.5 lakh tonnes, lower than the 3.75 to 5 lakh-tonne estimated.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 54 tonnes to 2512 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 18600 SL 18750 TGT 18480-18350.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.