Jeera to trade in 18205-18865: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18205-18865.

Jeera prices ended with losses on reports of weak physical demand at the spot market.

Though, some losses were capped as the jeera arrival is lower this year compared to last year.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 9 tonnes to 1217 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUL 2017 @ 18600 SL 18750 TGT 18480-18350.NCDEX.

