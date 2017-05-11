Jeera to trade in 18205-18635: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera



Jeera trading range for the day is 18205-18635.

Jeera prices dropped on profit booking after prices gained on a lower output forecast and strong demand from overseas buyers.

Exporters are likely to fetch better realisation due to the quality of the jeera crop.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 321 tonnes to 2443 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUN 2017 @ 18550 SL 18680 TGT 18420-18300.NCDEX.

