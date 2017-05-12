Jeera to trade in 18195-18955: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18195-18955.

Jeera prices ended with gains tracking firmness in spot demand amid expectations good export demand.

However, supplies are expected to improve in the major physical market on strong selling pressure from farmers limiting the gains.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks gained by 15 tonnes to 2458 tonnes.

BUY JEERA JUN 2017 @ 18500 SL 18350 TGT 18650-18850.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.