Jeera to trade in 18170-19330: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18170-19330.

Jeera prices ended with gains as there is expectation of good physical and exports demand.

Lower stocks in the production centers due to declined production and low carryover stocks also supported prices.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 12 tonnes to 1247 tonnes.

SELL JEERA JUL 2017 @ 18850 SL 18980 TGT 18720-18550.NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.