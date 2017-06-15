Jeera to trade in 18135-18915: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Jeera

Jeera trading range for the day is 18135-18915.

Jeera prices ended with gains on anticipation of rising physical demand at the domestic spot market.

Moreover, the jeera arrival in May is lower this year compared to last year also added support to jeera prices uptrend.

NCDEX accredited warehouses jeera stocks dropped by 18 tonnes to 1259 tonnes.

BUY JEERA JUL 2017 @ 18500 SL 18380 TGT 18650-18800.NCDEX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.